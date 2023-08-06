Seffy Zinger to head Israel Securities Authority

Adv. Yosef (Seffy) Zinger has been confirmed as the next chairperson of the Israel Securities Authority. The Ministry of Finance announced this morning that, over the weekend, the ministry’s director general Shlomi Heisler had been notified by the secretariat of the Appointments Committee that the committee had approved the decision by Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich to appoint Zinger to the post. Zinger, 44, is currently a partner in the Corporate and Securities Department of law firm Herzog Fox & Neeman.

Zinger began his career in 2011 as a lawyer in the Ministry of Justice, where he was responsible for the legislation of a new bankruptcy law. He also had a hand in many of the economic reforms introduced during his time at the ministry, such as regulation of securitization, the expansion of the state’s take in the exploitation of natural resources (the Sheshinski committees) and the gas agreement, regulation of the non-bank credit market, and the committee that examined debt settlements in Israel.

In 2018, Zinger joined Herzog Fox & Neeman, where he has advised a range of Israeli and international companies on company and securities law. Among other things, he dealt with the sale of the controlling core of Partner Communications, the debt settlement in the IDB group, financing of the privatization of Haifa Port, and margin and securitization deals.

"I wish once again to congratulate Adv. Seffy Zinger and wish him great success," Smotrich said. "I very much believe in Seffy and in the capabilities that he brings with him. His experience in both the public and private sectors in the business area and in securities in particular will very much strengthen the Israel Securities Authority and the Israeli economy, and I thank the members of the Appointments Committee for their recommendation that the appointment should be approved."

