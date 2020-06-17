Shikun & Binui CFO sold shares just before CEO ouster

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) CFO and CEO of Shikun & Binui Concessions Allon Raveh sold shares worth NIS 420,000 on Tuesday just before media reports that CEO Eyal Lapidot was to be ousted. Thus Raveh got in ahead of the share price's 16.75% fall today. Had he sold the shares today, he would only have received NIS 350,000 for them.

Shikun & Binui, like most large Israeli corporations, incentivizes and remunerates its most senior executives through share options.

