SolarEdge wins first positive recommendation for months

After many months, SolarEdge Technologies (Nasdaq: SEDG) has won a positive recommendation. Investment House Oscar Gruss and its parent company, Makor Group, give SolarEdge an "Outperform" rating with a price target of $44, 40.3% above the current market price.

SolarEdge, headed by Yehoshua (Shuki) Nir, provides technological solutions to the solar energy industry. In the past year, the company has begun to recover from the crisis that saw its stock price fall from a peak of almost $370 in 2021 to a low of less than $10.50 in 2024. In 2025, thanks to a turnaround program, the company reverted to generating positive cash flow and has been working to regain lost market share. Its share price rose by 112%.

Nevertheless, most analysts are still sitting on the fence. According to "The Wall Street Journal", 21 analysts are neutral on the stock and six are negative, with no positive recommendations until now.

Analyst Dafna Yagur, head of Israel research at Makor Group, writes: "We believe that the turnaround process is stabilizing the core businesses in a challenging environment," and that she identifies initial signs of progress in the form of a renewed rise in market share in main geographical areas and wider profit margins.

Volatility ahead

Yagur lists the signs of progress as manifest in the company’s third quarter financials and in its guidance. "While the guidance for the fourth quarter indicates a seasonal decline (in comparison with the third quarter), an improvement in profit margins on a non-GAAP basis is expected, which strengthens our assessment that the recovery is gathering momentum," she writes. "The turnaround process is still at its height, however, and in the near term volatility both in the numbers and in the share price is still to be expected." Nevertheless she adds that despite the headwinds affecting SolarEdge "we see a clear path to sustainable recovery in 2026-2027," and that the market is underpricing this.

As a possible catalyst for the stock Yagur mentions the analysts day that the company will hold in the first half of 2026 in which it is expected to provide updated financial goals for the coming years.

SolarEdge has a market cap of $1.9 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2026.

