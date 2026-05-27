Soroka reconstruction plan comprises five new buildings

Soroka Hospital in Beersheva has a new development plan, almost a year after an Iranian missile hit the hospital’s surgical building, causing extensive damage. The Southern Planning and Building Committee has approved the plan, which calls for three towers of up to 30 floors each, and a new, reinforced in-patient building that will be called "Binyan Hatekumah" (the "Resurrection Building").

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In June 2025, the hospital sustained a direct hit from an Iranian missile. Fortunately there were no fatalities in the incident; a few people were slightly hurt. This was because the building had been evacuated to an underground facility, for fear of just such a hit. The damage to the building, however, was huge: to the structure itself, and to wards, operating theaters, laboratories, professional units, and offices. An entire floor of research laboratories was completely burnt out, and eight out of nineteen operating theaters were put out of action.

The new plan calls for the construction of 230,000 square meters of space, and includes 80 hotel rooms, and 300 special housing units for hospital staff. There are also 140,000 square meters of offices and 6,500 square meters of commercial space. The plan extends over 45 dunams (11.25 acres) along Rager Boulevard from Ben Gurion Street in the north to Wingate Street in the south.

The proposed "Resurrection Building" will be a new, eleven-floor in-patient building reinforced against missile attack. This is the implementation of government decision 3449 of November 2025 which states that the Clalit Health Fund, the owner of the hospital, will construct "a new reinforced tower in the Soroka Medical Center that will provide a protective solution for at least 70% of the in-patient beds at the hospital and for other critical functions." Altogether, the plan comprises five buildings. It was drawn up by OKA Architects. The government decision budgets NIS 360 million for the project for the period 2026-2030.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2026.

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