Part of a trend: Startup Namogoo sold at a loss

Herzliya-based startup Namogoo, which raised $84 million and reached a valuation of $177 million, was sold yesterday in a deal that occasions a loss to the investors but holds out potential for a further exit later on. According to market estimates, the company was sold in a share deal at a valuation in the tens of millions of dollars, apparently between $20 million and $40 million. Sources close to the company, which developed technology to prevent hijacking of customers on e-commerce websites by unauthorized advertisements, say that the buyer, a small French company called AB Tasty, will itself be acquired for cash, which will partially cover the investment in the Israeli company.

Namogoo, which in the past has issued press releases on investment rounds in Israel, did not announce the deal in the local press, and "Globes" has received no response to the financial estimates above.

According to PitchBook, Namogoo raised $84.5 million over a period of a decade from investors such as Oak, GreatPoint Ventures, Blumberg Capital, and Hanaco Ventures. Earlier investors such as Inimity and Founders Guild sold their shares before the current deal. Sources inform "Globes" that there is at least one US-based investor who has lost $40 million in the deal as things stand, but that things could yet change in a larger cash deal for the acquisition of AB Tasty. The French company has raised $100 million, and was valued at $155 million in 2022.

Protecting e-commerce

Namogoo was founded as a company that protects e-commerce websites from unauthorized software add-ons that divert customers to other destinations, an area that was eventually dealt with by giants such as Google and Microsoft. Later on, the company developed products designed to raise conversion rates for its e-commerce customers, and even changed its name to Wandz.ai. It underwent several rounds of layoffs as part of its change of focus and its adoption of AI technology. According to LinkedIn, its workforce has shrunk by nearly a third in the past two years.

Namogoo is another company being sold at below its latest valuation, as part of a trend of a clear-out by investors in advance of the new year. Among other companies that have not managed to yield a return for their investors and have been sold for small amounts recently are 8fig, which had large debt; Cybereason, the investors in which had a legal dispute; and NeuroBlade, sold to Amazon for $110 million, the amount it had raised to date.

