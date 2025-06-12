Strauss Group again hikes coffee, chocolate prices

Food giant Strauss Group announced today that, from July 1, prices of some of its chocolate and coffee products will rise, six months after it raised the prices of those products by 18%.

Prices of chocolate bars will rise by up to 15.8%; family packs of Elite snacks will rise by up to 9%; baked goods will rise by up to 9%; Turkish coffee by 5%; instant coffee by up to 8%; and cocoa powder by up to 16%.

Strauss Group said that the price rises were the result of continuing rises in the prices of coffee and cocoa, by as much as 49% in the past six months. It added that the rises only partially compensated for the rises in the prices of raw materials, and applied to 15% of its products.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2025.

