Supermarket chain Keshet Teamim mulls flotation

Supermarket chain Keshet Teamim has begun an initial examination of the possibility of a stock market flotation at an expected valuation of about NIS 1 billion, the company’s CEO Keinan Maman told "Globes". At this stage, the company has no timetable for the move, and it is not in need of raising capital to finance its day-to-day business.

The move is part of the strategy Maman has been conducting since he took up his post two years ago, of turning Keshet Teamim from a supermarket chain into a broader retailing group.

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Keshet Teamim currently operates 26 supermarkets, and plans to open an additional branch in Kiryat Gat next year. Alongside the supermarkets business, the group holds a prepared foods company, and patisserie chain Dudu Outmezgine, which has 22 branches. The company, which also operates at weekends, offers a wide range of imported products. It sees a flotation as a possible step in the expansion of the group, and not as a way of solving an immediate cash need.

In an interview with "Globes" when he became CEO in 2024, Maman mentioned the capital market as one of the company’s possible goals, but said that before that it had to continue to expand and to build a more substantial group. At that time, Keshet Teamim’s annual turnover was estimated at NIS 1.3 billion. If a flotation goes ahead, Keshe Teamim will join Shufersal, Rami Levy, Yochananof, Victory, and Tiv Taam as publicly traded supermarket chains.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2026.

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