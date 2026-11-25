Brothers Lior and Ido Susan are collaborating on a new venture in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Marlowe AI, which has been operating under the radar for the past few months, emerged publicly this week, announcing a $277 million seed round, an exceptionally large round for a company at such an early stage. According to a Bloomberg report, the funding round values the company at $1.15 billion, just six months after its inception.

The latest funding round for the company, which was established in May of this year, was led by venture capital firm Accel, following an initial round led by Lior Susan’s Eclipse. Other investors in the company are Bessemer Venture Partners, Altimeter, Valor, and Israeli firm Pitango. Several of tech industry executives have also invested in the company, among them Wiz founder Assaf Rappaport, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and the CEOs of Box and Dropbox.

Marlowe was founded last May by Dan Lewis and Kutta Srinivasan, both former senior managers at Microsoft, in collaboration with the Susan brothers and Stanford University AI researcher Chris Ré. Lior Susan, founder and CEO of Eclipse, serves as the company’s executive chairperson, while his brother Ido Susan, founder and CEO of Israeli communications infrastructure company DriveNets, serves as a board member actively involved in the company’s operations.

Lewis, who is CEO of Marlowe, previously headed the division responsible for Copilot Studio, Microsoft’s platform for developing AI agents. CTO Srinivasan, previously led the AI infrastructure division at the software giant. The company operates out of offices in Washington State and California and currently employs nearly 30 people.

Betting on the next phase of the AI revolution

Marlowe aims to capitalize on one of the key shifts currently taking place in the AI industry. While the early years of the revolution saw massive investment in computing infrastructure for training models, the growing adoption of AI tools is driving an increasing demand for computing power dedicated to running them-a process known as inference.

Essentially, every time a user submits a query to a chatbot, or asks an AI agent to write code or analyze a document, computing resources are required to execute the task. However, not all such tasks necessitate the same types of chips or computing infrastructure.

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Marlowe plans to establish data centers at which the specific chips, communication systems, and software are pre-optimized for the types of tasks they are intended to perform. According to the company’s founders, this level of optimization could improve computing output-relative to power consumption and operating costs-by two to three times compared with the infrastructure currently in use. At this stage, this a matter of an estimate by the company.

The first server farms will operate without Nvidia chips

One of the most notable aspects of Marlow’s plan is the attempt to reduce reliance on Nvidia, whose chips underpin a large portion of the world’s artificial intelligence infrastructure. Rather than developing its own chips, the company aims to provide customers with computing power based on chips from various manufacturers, tailored to the customers' specific tasks.

Marlowe’s first data center is expected to become operational as early as next month. It will use chips from Etched, a US startup that develops specialized chips for running AI models, which was valued at $21 billion last August.

The second data center, slated to launch in the second quarter of 2027, will be based on new computing systems from AMD, a competitor to Nvidia. The company has not ruled out the possibility of using Nvidia chips in the future.

According to US tech news site GeekWire, Marlowe has also signed a letter of intent to establish a third data center, and has agreements with three customers whose identities have not yet been disclosed. Each of the planned data centers will have a capacity of several tens of megawatts. The funds raised will be used primarily for the procurement of chips and networking equipment, and to expand the company's engineering teams.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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