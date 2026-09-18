TASE to reward CEO for implementing new five-year plan

Shares in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) had their strongest session yesterday since the TASE was floated in 2019, rising by nearly 15%. This followed the release of a strategic plan for the next five years setting out an annual revenue growth target of 15-18%.

Under the plan, the TASE sets goals for broadening access for both local and international investors and attracting foreign investment in the Israeli economy. The TASE says that it will continue to act "to adapt the Israeli market to international standards and to broaden its accessibility for international investors and financial institutions." The TASE is examining various measures, such as lengthening trading hours to extend the overlap between the Israeli market and international markets (after hours trading).

The TASE also intends to deepen ties with foreign brokers, underwriters, investors and traders, to make more information, research and content available in English, and to introduce new services for international investors. The possibility is also being examined of bi-currency trading in suitable stocks.

The TASE also has plans for continuing to make trading more sophisticated and for boosting liquidity.

The TASE announced a decision to award its CEO, Ittai Ben-Zeev, a retention bonus of NIS 3.5 million. The bonus, which requires the approval of TASE shareholders, will be in the form of a loan that will turn into a grant at the end of the five-year period of the strategic plan.

Ben-Zeev will also receive options worth NIS 1.5 million, exercisable in five years’ time. The exercise price of the options is NIS 240, nearly 90% higher than the TASE’s share price before the strategic plan was published.

To maintain success

Average daily turnover on the TASE has risen from NIS 284 million in 2019 to NIS 5.7 billion in the first half of 2026. At the beginning of this year, the TASE switched from trading from Sunday to Thursday to trading from Monday to Friday, a move designed to increase the activity of foreign investors. So far it has been successful. Turnover in Friday sessions this year is 173% higher than in Sunday sessions in 2025.

In the first six months of this year the TASE had revenue of NIS 368 million, 38% more than in the first half of 2025, thanks to the increase in trading volumes and asset values, which raised the amount of commissions collected.

Net profit in the first half of this year was NIS 156 million, almost double the figure for the first half of 2025.

The TASE’s share price has risen by nearly 90% in the past year, and by 685% in the past three years, bringing it to a market cap of NIS 13.5 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.