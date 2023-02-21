Techtonic to build missile-proof data center at Beit Shemesh

Techtonic has announced that it will build a new data center in the Brosh industrial zone in Beit Shemesh at an investment of hundreds of millions of shekels. Techtonic is at an advanced stage of applying for a construction permit for the project. It estimates that construction will be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

The new data center will be constructed underground and will be one of the largest in Israel, with an area of 15,000 square meters, making it among the largest in Israel. Techtonic says that it will meet the Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) for Tier IV as defined by the Uptime Institute, and will remain operational even in the midst of malfunction or war. The center will be secured against military threats such as a direct missile strike. According to Techtonic, the facility combines the redundancies of the Tier IV standard and physical shielding, which is unprecedented for a private data center in Israel.

Techtonic was founded by software engineer and technology entrepreneur Gad Benett. Other founding members of the team are Director of Planning Dan Schleider, Adam Benett, who oversees marketing, and Eliel Schleider, who is in charge of procurement and licensing.

Gad Benett said: "The accelerated migration to the cloud has created vast demand for data centers. Yet many organizations still have doubts about physical safety, especially when it comes to highly exposed above-ground data centers. In response, Techtonic’s data center will be a secure, fortified underground hosting facility and among the most advanced in the country."

