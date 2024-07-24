Tel Aviv Port penthouse sold for NIS 36m

A 243 square meter penthouse has been sold in the Hagag Group’s (TASE: HGG) Port TLV Residence project for NIS 36 million.

This is a new project set to be occupied with a long and complicated history. Port TLV Residence has been built on five lots spanning 2.5 dunams (2,500 square meters) that were owned privately with old buildings on them, some inhabited by squatters, and one even by an illegal gas station.

In 2010 Itzhak and Ido Hagag purchased the lots for the construction of a ten-floor building for apartments and a hotel. The plan was approved by the Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee in 2013.

The project was designed by architect Ilan Pivko. The first two floors of the building are a 44-room hotel with 40 apartments on the eight floors above with two duplex-penthouses with private swimming pools on the ninth and tenth floors.

The rare sought-after location of the project in the Tel Aviv real estate market is reflected in the high prices. In recent years, deals have been completed in the project at values of NIS 100,000 per square meter. For example, a 3-room apartment on the seventh floor was sold two months ago for NIS 7.37 million. In June 2023, a 2-room apartment on the third floor was sold for NIS 4.76 million, while two years ago, 145 square meter and 88 square meter apartments were sold for NIS 10.13 million and NIS 8.74 million, respectively.

The current deal reflects a price of about NIS 130,000 per square meter, which is close to the price levels of the mega-prestigious projects located in the south of the city on Herbert Samuel Boulevard on the seafront.

For the sake of comparison, apartments have been sold in the Akirov Towers in the Old North for NIS 65,000 per square meter, for NIS 60,000 per square meter on average in Park Tzameret and for NIS 85,000 per square meter on average in Sde Dov.

Hagag Group declined to comment on this report.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.