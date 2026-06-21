Tel Aviv University rises in world rankings

Tel Aviv University has risen in the latest QS world rankings from 223 to 208, despite the growing boycott of Israeli academia since the war began in 2023.

Tel Aviv University is the highest ranked Israeli university followed by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which rose from 240 to 218 and the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, which rose from 350 to 334. The rankings include 1,500 universities worldwide.

While Tel Aviv University has improved its ranking in recent years, in years gone by it would regularly appear in the world’s top 200 universities.

Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheva was ranked 533, Bar-Ilan University was ranked 711-720 and University of Haifa was ranked 801-850. All these universities were ranked lower than last year.

Reichman University, Ariel University and the University of Kiryat Shmona, all relatively new universities, were unranked.

The world’s top five universities this year are: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); Imperial College London; Stanford University; University of Oxford; and Harvard University.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2026.

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