Tesla in talks with local cos on Israeli charging network

Tesla is in talks to hire the services of charging infrastructure companies Afcon, controlled by Shlomo Group, and EV-Edge, controlled by the Union group, to set up its initial network of rapid vehicle charging stations in Israel. The companies will construct the infrastructure and deal with obtaining administrative approvals for the stations, but the stations will be owned by Tesla, which will remotely manage them, as it does all over the world.

Four stations are planned for the initial stage. In Haifa, a station will be constructed at the southern entrance to the city, close the Matam technology park. In the Dan area, a station will be constructed on the Ayalon highway close to the Kibbutz Galuyot junction. The third station will be on Hevron Road in Beersheva, at the junction between road 60 and road 25, and the most southerly station will be at the entrance to Eilat. In addition, the possibility is being examined of a station in the Har Hotzvim industrial zone in Jerusalem. The stations already appear on Tesla's world map on its website.

Tesla calls its charging stations "Supercharger", and they are specially designed to accommodate its vehicles, with the service being offered as a monthly subscription based on number of charges and/or kilometers travelled.

Afcon and EV-Edge declined to comment on the report.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021