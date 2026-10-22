Thailand procures Israeli drone interception system

Thailand has procured the Arbel drone interception system from IWI (Israel Weapon Industries), sources have told "Globes.". This marks the system's first entry into operational service in East Asia, following its implementation, or ongoing integration, in some 25 other countries. At the same time, the Israeli company is in talks with additional military bodies in Thailand on further orders for the Arbel system. Similar talks are underway with other countires in the region, with potential deals expected to materialize within a few months.

Arbel is a computerized trigger-control system designed to dramatically enhance target accuracy. When the trigger is pulled, the first round is fired mechanically, just as in a standard rifle. Keeping the trigger depressed activates the system, which regulates the rate of fire to an optimal level, eliminating the need for the operator to repeatedly pull the trigger or manage complex trigger manipulation. This allows the shooter to focus entirely on tracking the target in order to neutralize it.

Unlike other anti-drone solutions that require additional platforms or specialized sensors, the Arbel system is integrated directly into the operator’s personal weapon. It requires no external equipment and entails only brief training. The system was developed with a "plug-and-play" configuration. By simply replacing the rifle's lower receiver, operators can continue using the weapon they are already familiar with, firing standard 5.56mm ammunition, without the need to learn how to operate or carry an entirely new or additional weapon platform. The system is independent of the type of sight used, making it compatible with a wide range of optical devices, such as reflex sights, telescopic sights, thermal sights, and night-vision systems, depending on the specific weapon configuration preferred by the shooter.

Two procurement options, and Thailand’s choice

IWI offers two options for procuring its Arbel anti-drone system: either as a system integrated into weapons manufactured by the company, or as a system embedded into the client’s existing weaponry. Thailand’s Ministry of Defense chose the latter. The process, carried out by IWI teams, involved replacing the lower receiver of the existing rifle with a compatible one, into which the Arbel anti-drone system is integrated.

Thailand’s decision to choose IWI is likely influenced by the close cooperation between the Ministry of Defence in Bangkok and privately-held IWI. During the recent escalation between Thailand and Cambodia less than a year ago, it became evident just how prevalent the Israeli company’s firearms are on the front lines, including the Tavor X95, Galil ACE 23-N, and Negev.

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IWI is part of the SK Group, owned by Sammy Katsav, which encompasses several defense companies. While IWI is best known for the Uzi, the SK Group also includes Meprolight (a manufacturer of sights), Camero-Tech (which produces technology for seeing through walls), and Israel Shipyards. The group, which also includes Greek firm ELVO, has 2,000 employees and supplies products to over 60 countries.

"Small tactical drones have become a direct and growing threat to combatants on the battlefield," says SK Group vice chairman Ronen Hamudot. "We developed the Arbel anti-drone system to provide combatants with an effective means of defense, granting armed forces a vital tactical advantage in increasingly complex combat environments."

The driver behind growing defense budgets in Asia

IWI’s new deal reflects not only a global demand for solutions to intercept drones, but also the expansion of defense budgets across Asian countries due to the Chinese threat. In the case of Thailand, tensions with Cambodia are also a factor. As reported by *Globes* in August, Israel’s Ministry of Defense anticipated a surge in orders from Asia during the final quarter of the year, driven by concerns about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the near future.

Thailand operates many Israeli-made systems, including Elbit’s Hermes-series UAVs and the Barak MX air defense system - the latter reportedly sold to Bangkok last year for 3.44 billion baht (about $108 million). Thailand, which also utilizes Chinese-made equipment, has been disappointed this year with the VT-4 main battle tank. According to a report by "Defense Blog", the tank suffers from mechanical issues and design flaws that become apparent during both training exercises and operational maneuvers, particularly during prolonged use. Consequently, Bangkok now views its older tanks, whether of US or Ukrainian origin, as more reliable.

Japan is expected to be the primary driver behind the growth of defense budgets in Asia over the coming years. Due to increasing Chinese aggression in recent years, Japan has expanded its defense budget by no less than 25% for the 2020-2026 period, rising from about $48 billion to about $60 billion. Having avoided military expansion since the end of World War II, Tokyo now seeks to procure a wide array of weapons, including long-range missiles, air defense systems, satellites, enhanced naval defense capabilities for its western islands, and unmanned systems.

Last year, Japan explored procurement of the Heron MK II UAV, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), part of a dedicated 1 trillion yen (about $6.3 billion) budget for drone procurement. Other systems under consideration include those manufactured in Turkey. Furthermore, already in 2025, it became evident that Japan is willing to invest substantial sums in individual deals. For instance, it finalized a $261 million agreement to procure US MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs for maritime intelligence-gathering missions.

Regarding Israel, as reported by *Globes* in September, senior figures from the Japanese defense industry, along with agents, corporate representatives, and government officials, have recently intensified their activity in Israel, aiming to finalize strategic agreements between the two sides within a few months.

This trend prompted the Ministry of Defense’s International Defense Cooperation Agency (SIBAT) to host a professional seminar that same month, focusing on opportunities and practical tools for operating within the Japanese defense market. The seminar, led by SIBAT Director, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, and featuring Gilad Cohen, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Political Division and former Israeli Ambassador to Japan, was attended by representatives from Japanese trading firms and manufacturers, as well as about 70 Israeli companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2026.

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