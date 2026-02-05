The Power of Proximity: How a Vancouver-Galilee Partnership is Redefining Global Philanthropy

Sponsored content by Tel Hai University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee

KIRYAT SHMONA - In the landscape of international development, the distance between Vancouver and Kiryat Shmona is nearly 11,000 kilometers. Yet, following the historic announcement of a $50 million (CAD) gift from the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation to the newly established University of Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee (THU), that distance has never felt smaller. This transformational investment does more than fund a university; it solidifies a decades-long relationship between Canadian Jewish communities and the people of Northern Israel, turning a cross-continental bond into a permanent engine for progress.

A Multi-Generational Connection

The gift from the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation is the culmination of a sophisticated partnership known as the "Coast-to-Coast" relationship. For over twenty years, Jewish Federations and communities across Canada, from Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary to Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Halifax, have maintained a deep and active involvement in the Galilee Panhandle. Unlike traditional charitable models, this partnership has always been rooted in mutual respect and shared goals. The Vancouver Jewish community, through its Jewish Federation, has built a particularly strong relationship with Tel-Hai, as evidenced by the presence of numerous community donors names across the university campus. It is this foundation that led the Roadburg Foundation to focus on strengthening Tel-Hai as its major investment in Israel post-war.

The transition of Tel-Hai into a full-scale research university, bolstered by the "Roadburg Campus," is the ultimate realization of this vision. By elevating the academic status of the region, the Foundation is ensuring that the Galilee is no longer viewed as a peripheral outpost, but as a central player in the global knowledge economy.

Photo: Tel Hai University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee

The Roadburg Philosophy: Investment Over Charity

The Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, established through the estate of the late Vancouver businessman Ronald Roadburg, operates with a clear mandate: to create lasting, systemic change. In the case of THU, the Foundation recognized that the most effective way to support a region in recovery is to invest in its human capital.

"We chose to make this landmark investment now because we believe in the resilience of the people of the Galilee," said Stephen Gaerber, Director of the Foundation. "By helping Tel-Hai elevate to a university, we are investing in a future where world-class science and social cohesion go hand-in-hand."

This $50 million commitment, the largest in Tel-Hai University’s history, marks a critical evolution in Israel’s philanthropic landscape following recent years of war. While the early months following October 2023 were defined by essential emergency aid and immediate relief, this investment signals a transition toward long-term strategic vision. By anchoring the 'Roadburg Campus' in the North, the Foundation is moving beyond the reactive support of the last two years, choosing instead to invest in the high-impact infrastructure necessary to secure the region’s future for all its residents.

Eli Cohen, Director General, THU; Bernard Pinsky, Chair of the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation; Prof. Eliezer Shalev, M.D., President, THU / Photo: Tel Hai University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee

Positioning Tel-Hai for Global Reach

Building on the foundational P2G partnership between Canadian Jewish communities and the Galilee, the Roadburg Foundation is elevating this regional connection into a bold new era of strategic investment. By moving beyond traditional community engagement, the University is focusing on high-growth sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, and Sustainable Agriculture, to ensure the Galilee remains at the forefront of global innovation.

By funding the facilities that will train the next generation of researchers and tech leaders, the Foundation is effectively building a bridge between the innovation ecosystems of North America and the Middle East. This allows for a two-way exchange of ideas: Canadian and other global researchers can collaborate with THU’s world-class faculty on climate-resilient farming, while Israeli students can benefit from the global networks provided by the Foundation’s reach.

Conclusion: A Shared Future

As the new University of Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee opens its doors, the Roadburg Campus stands as a testament to what is possible when international communities lean in and become true partners. The legacy of Ronald Roadburg is now inextricably linked to the prosperity of the Galilee. This isn't just about a name on a campus or building; it is about a shared belief that education is the most powerful tool for bringing people together and creating opportunities that transcend borders.

