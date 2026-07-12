The broader debate underlying the Musk–OpenAI conflict

The hyped dispute between OpenAI and Elon Musk may appear, at first glance, to be just another battle between tech giants. Behind the headlines, however, lies a far broader and more profound discussion, one that extends beyond AI itself and touches on the evolving structure of responsibility in modern society.

OpenAI was originally founded on the premise that the development of AI is not merely a commercial endeavor, but also a mission with major public implications. Yet, as this technology has advanced, so too have the investments, costs, and economic forces surrounding it. Today, the technology companies leading the AI revolution exert substantial influence over many of the most important aspects of our lives, from education and employment to healthcare, the economy, and even how information is created, distributed, and consumed.

This is no longer solely a technological issue. It is also a social and civic one.

The fast pace of technological advancement presents a significant challenge for governments, regulators, and public institutions worldwide. Systems built over decades are now being required to adapt to changes occurring within a matter of months. Simultaneously, increasing influence is shifting into the hands of private companies, entrepreneurs, and investors who are driving global innovation.

Against this backdrop, new initiatives are emerging to examine the broader implications of the AI revolution - not only from the technological aspect, but also from social, economic, and civic viewpoints. In Israel, one of the most prominent initiatives in this area is led by entrepreneur Daniel Schreiber, who seeks to foster a public framework for discussing AI's impact on Israeli society. The endeavor brings together technology leaders, researchers, academics, and public figures, reflecting the understanding that the conversation surrounding artificial intelligence cannot remain confined to tech companies alone.

This carries a broader message about the era in which we live: Responsibility for the future cannot rest solely with market forces, nor can it be entrusted exclusively to the state. It requires ongoing dialogue and collaboration among entrepreneurs, public institutions, academia, and civil society.

Alongside this transformation, another phenomenon is emerging, one that may be equally significant: The rise of a new form of civic responsibility.

An increasing number of entrepreneurs, founders, and investors now recognize that the key question is not only what technologies can be built, but also what kind of society is being built alongside them. As organizations continue to push the boundaries of innovation, there comes a growing appreciation for the importance of strong social institutions, advanced education, scientific research, equitable access to opportunity, and civic infrastructure that help society adapt to the changes brought about by the AI revolution.

This shift is also evident in the philanthropic sector. In recent years, more entrepreneurs and technology leaders have sought to play an active role in shaping social outcomes - not only through the companies they build, but also through long-term investments in education, healthcare, research, civil society, and public-interest solutions. Concurrently, artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful tool for addressing social challenges, from improving public services to expanding access to knowledge, research, and healthcare.

In North America, the notion that civic responsibility is an integral component of business success has long been embedded within economic and community culture. In Israel, it appears that this process is now gaining traction during a particularly significant period for the local technology industry.

As a small innovation powerhouse with exceptional human capital, Israel stands before an important opportunity: not only to lead the development of future-shaping technologies, but also to build the social, community, and philanthropic frameworks that will enable society as a whole to grow alongside technological progress.

Perhaps this is one of the defining questions of the AI revolution: What technologies we choose to develop, and what kind of society we choose to build alongside them.

The author is Founder and CEO of Keshet - Donor Advised-Fund

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2026.

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