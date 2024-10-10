Thu: El Al nosedives after EU change of heart

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.94%, to 2,093.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96%, to 2,086.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.65%’ to 409.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 382.47 points. Turnover was NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 5.26 billion in bonds.

For the two-week period September 29 to October 10 (which included the Rosh Hashana holiday break), the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1%. The index is up 12.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.37% higher today, at NIS 3.7740/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 4.1275/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.89%. El Al fell 6.13%, after the EU announced the cancellation of its recommendation to European airlines not to fly to Israel; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.42%; Shufersal fell 0.46%; and Teva rose 1.36%.

Notable advancers today were Veridis, up 2.78%; Villar International, up 2.21%; and Isracard, for which Menora Mivtachim announced an acquisition bid, up 1.75%. ElectReon fell 7.31%; Meshek Energy fell 3.90%; and Next Vision fell 3.49%.

