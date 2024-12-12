search
Thu: Israel Shipyards surges, Ormat slides

12 Dec, 2024 18:26
The main indices fell for the third successive day today, with weakness in the banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 2,335.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 2,381.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.72%, to 436.89 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.2%, to 388.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities, and NIS 3.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.36% lower, at NIS 3.5710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.7491/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.11%. Bank Leumi fell 0.86%; Clal Insurance fell 1.15%; Harel rose 5.01%; and Discount Bank fell 1.28%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Shipyards, up 13.09% following the announcement of an order for five naval ships for NIS 2.8 billion from Israel’s Ministry of Defense; Opko Health, up 6.97%; and Isracard, up 4.65% after Delek Group announced it was joining the race to take over the company. Ormat Technologies fell 5.54%, after it was reported that Japanese company Orix had sold more than half of its 11.9% holding at a 5% discount on yesterday’s closing price in New York; Shikun & Binui fell 4.22%; and Next Vision fell 4.08%.

