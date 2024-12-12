Thu: Israel Shipyards surges, Ormat slides

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 2,335.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 2,381.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.72%, to 436.89 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.2%, to 388.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities, and NIS 3.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.36% lower, at NIS 3.5710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.7491/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.11%. Bank Leumi fell 0.86%; Clal Insurance fell 1.15%; Harel rose 5.01%; and Discount Bank fell 1.28%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Shipyards, up 13.09% following the announcement of an order for five naval ships for NIS 2.8 billion from Israel’s Ministry of Defense; Opko Health, up 6.97%; and Isracard, up 4.65% after Delek Group announced it was joining the race to take over the company. Ormat Technologies fell 5.54%, after it was reported that Japanese company Orix had sold more than half of its 11.9% holding at a 5% discount on yesterday’s closing price in New York; Shikun & Binui fell 4.22%; and Next Vision fell 4.08%.

