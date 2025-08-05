Tower beats analysts, sees accelerated growth in second half

Tower Semiconductor (TASE: TSEM; Nasdaq: TSEM) recorded revenue of $372 million in the second quarter, representing growth of 6% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, ahead of analysts’ estimates. Revenue in the first half of 2025 was 7.6% higher than in the first half of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, the company posted a net profit for the second quarter of 2025 of $47 million, or $0.42 basic and $0.41 diluted earnings per share. First quarter of 2025 net profit was $40 million, reflecting $0.36 basic and $0.35 diluted earnings per share.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was $123 million, and investments in property and equipment, net, were $111 million. In the first quarter of 2025, cash flow generated from operating activities was $94 million and investments in property and equipment, net, were $111 million.

In its guidance, Tower projects revenue for the third quarter of 2025 of $395 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%, representing an increase of 7% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Tower Semiconductor CEO Russell Ellwanger said, "We have reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue growth. Our strategic initiatives, backed by the repurposing of multiple factories towards higher capacity for RF infrastructure, are well underway, and have contributed and will contribute more strongly in the following quarters to our expected growth.

"The momentum we have gained in our RF infrastructure business, driven by data centers and AI expansions, is particularly noteworthy, with customer forecasts continuing to increase. We are well poised to benefit in this market, as evidenced by our number one market share position."

Tower’s share price rose 14.13% on Nasdaq yesterday, to $50.98, giving the company a market cap of $5.7 billion. In early trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today, the company’s share price is up 3.32%, after a rise of 4.2% yesterday.

