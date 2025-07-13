Travelling? How to pick a mobile package

Among the many preparations for a trip abroad is choosing a suitable mobile telephony package for your stay outside of Israel. The market offers a range of options worth considering, depending on your needs: some travelers require only internet access, others also need calls and text messaging, and some need coverage that works across more than one country. In the past, our local mobile carriers dominated as the overriding solution for Israeli travelers - but today, there are several options worth getting to know.

eSIM

A solution that has become standard for those whose devices support it is the eSIM. Like a SIM card, it serves as a communication module, but instead of inserting a physical chip into a slot, the eSIM is activated by scanning a code or barcode. The component is built into the device itself and simply needs to be linked to a compatible mobile provider each time.

In the US, Apple devices no longer have a SIM card slot, making eSIM the standard. In Israel, most providers also support eSIM functionality. The main advantage is the ease of switching between carriers, without the need to search for or wait for a physical SIM card.

Among the better known companies offering international internet packages are Airalo, which in some countries, such as the US and UK, provides plans that include telephone calls and SMS; and Global SIM, which, according to its website, offers 1,200 eSIM packages starting at NIS 29, covering 171 destinations worldwide.

The process is generally similar across all providers: after you choose the destination and preferred package, an app guides you through a few simple and intuitive steps to activate the eSIM. However, it’s important first to check that the device supports this technology-a quick internet search will provide the answer.

What about the price? That naturally depends on the destination and the partner carriers in the region. On average, the cost is around $8 for 1 GB of data. Prices increase if you are traveling across several countries, or you need a larger data volume.

Sim-Pass - Pay-as-you-go

Sim-Pass also offers eSIM services but operates on a credit model. Users can top up their account with as little as $5, and any remaining balance remains valid for up to four years across 130 supported countries, based on local rates listed on the company’s website.

Upon initial activation, customers are automatically connected to 800 cellular networks worldwide. This allows them to track their remaining data balance and top up credit as needed. According to the company, billing only occurs when the service is actually used. Sim-Pass was co-founded by its CEO Avi Hershko, who brings prior experience from another international global roaming services provider, Voye.

This solution is good for users who tend not to use up their data plans and purchase slightly more than they need. This contrasts with other packages that expire once the data limit is reached or after a set period-such as a day, a week, or a month.

Another innovation Sim-Pass commits to is its pricing model. Instead of charging a flat or inflated rate across all destinations, pricing is tailored to reflect optimal local rates in each country. The website offers four fixed top-up options-$5, $25, $45, and $75- all for use over four years.

The site also provides a detailed cost breakdown per gigabyte. For example, in the UK, Germany, and Greece, the rate is $2.93 per GB; Italy - $2.66 per GB; the US - $3.73 per GB.

Local SIM on the spot

Some travelers prefer not to plan ahead and instead opt to purchase a local SIM card upon arrival, enjoying the certainty it provides. Almost anywhere in Europe, one can buy a SIM for ten euros at a local mobile telephone store. However, it’s worth noting that some stores have started raising prices for tourists, so costs can vary widely depending on the country and the retailer. Sometimes prices are reasonable; other times, they’re not.

However, if you are traveling between countries, you will need to buy a new SIM package at each destination, which can be a headache. Additionally, the prices listed while you do research at home might differ from those on the ground. This is often because advertised rates apply to annual subscriptions, while short-term tourists are given different packages.

The traditional solution: Our mobile providers

Israel’s main mobile carriers-Hot Mobile, Pelephone, Partner, and Cellcom-all offer overseas packages. These packages are more familiar because the companies are long-established, and many users are willing to pay a higher price for service from a provider they know.

The prices of these packages are high, but they often come with the benefits of unlimited use of selected apps, regardless of the package size you choose. Another advantage is family offers, so you can pay for several users together instead of one high price - provided that all family members are under the same account.

Like the other carriers, 019 Mobile also offers international mobile packages, but with a different billing model: only outgoing call minutes are counted toward your plan. Incoming calls from Israel while you are abroad are not deducted from your package minutes.

Wecom offers a range of mobile and data packages combining both Israeli and international coverage. For example, for NIS 60 to 80 per month, users can get bundled plans that include calls and texts to regular Israeli destinations as well as mobile data usage both locally and abroad. If the data limit is exceeded, there is an additional NIS 39 charge; there is also a NIS 50 connection fee. Pelephone offers a Global SIM card designed for data use in over 170 countries, starting at NIS 49. Packages can be purchased via the Pelephone website or the GlobalSIM app, with options for either a physical SIM or eSIM. This package is valid for three years from activation and is priced lower than other standard international plans.

Similarly, Partner offers Sim&Fly-a physical SIM card for data only, without calls or texts, valid in over 100 countries for three years, starting at NIS 59.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.