Treasury chief resigns after just one year

In a surprise move, Ministry of Finance director general Ilan Rom has announced his resignation after just one year in the post. The announcement follows the passage of the 2026 state budget by the Knesset last night.

Rom took up his post in March 2025, replacing Shlomi Heisler. He was previously CEO of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in the West Bank.

Rom’s background is mainly in security. He served in the Mossad for 25 years, reaching a rank equivalent to brigadier general. He has no education in economics or significant experience in areas to do with the functions of the Ministry of Finance, a fact that aroused criticism of his appointment by former senior Ministry of Finance officials. He holds a first degree in archeology and a second degree in law.

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In announcing that Rom was stepping down, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said, "I enjoyed a close and even friendly relationship in our work together," and extolled their cooperation. Sources close to the work of the ministry told "Globes" however of tension between the two men, with Smotrich making decisions without consulting the director general, which they said may have been one reason for Rom’s resignation.

Rom’s name arose as a prominent candidate for the role of head of the National Security Council, and this may well be the next step in his career. Rom himself refused to comment on the matter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.