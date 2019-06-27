Trigo to help UK's Tesco open cashier-less store

British retail chain Tesco is cooperating with Israeli startup Trigo Vision, which has developed solutions for cashier-less stores, "Bloomberg" reports. Sources told "Bloomberg" that Tesco hopes to use Trigo Vision's technology to completely take cashiers out of some of its stores.

Trigo was founded in 2017 by brothers CEO Michael and CTO Daniel Gabay, veterans of the Talpiot IDF military intelligence unit which develops artificial intelligence technologies. The company raised $3.5 million each in seed money from venture capital funds Hetz Ventures and Vertex Ventures. Trigo has over 35 employees in its Tel Aviv headquarters, most of them computer vision and artificial intelligence professionals with experience at major international companies.

In January 2018, Amazon opened Amazon Go, the first automated store without cashiers, in Seattle. Since then, various chains, headed by Walmart, have been operating pilot cashier-less stores utilizing various technologies. Amazon Go's activity currently encompasses 12 stores in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, and the company is planning for 3,000 branches.

Amazon is obviously not disclosing the technology used in its Go stores, but various reports around the world say that a combination of RGB cameras, cameras with deep sensors, and weight sensors on shelves are used in them. Pictures of Amazon's stores reveal a dense camera network covering the entire store.

Trigo Vision's technology is able to track all of the objects in the store, products, people, and carts, using only sensors of RGB cameras. The computer vision technology developed by Trigo Vision is based on reading dynamics and movement and reliance on fewer cameras than in other solutions in the market. Trigo's products are currently deployed in stores of the Shufersal chain in Israel under a commercial agreement with the chain, which was Trigo Vision's first customer.

