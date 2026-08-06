TripleDot buys Israeli game publisher Supersonic

This morning Israeli game publisher SuperSonic told employees that it has been acquired by TripleDot Studios, founded by Israeli entrepreneurs Lior Shiff and Eyal Chameides, which develops mobile games. No financial details about the deal were disclosed but it is worth an estimated several tens of millions of dollars including buying the staff, games gallery and intellectual property. The company also informed employees of its intention to reduce the center's operations, which so far has not been profitable.

Supersonic is what was left after Unity decided in March to close down ironSource’s office in the Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv, leaving just Supersonic and its 125 employees, of which 95 are in Israel. TripleDot wants to turn Supersonic into a profit and unit and accordingly reduce the number of employees by about a third, so that in Israel and other company centers around the world, such as Vietnam and Turkey, a total of about 40 employees will be let go.

Unity still has one more asset from the ironSource days - the Aura division - the gaming activity intended for telecommunications operators - and it is estimated that it employs several dozen more Israeli employees who will be left in the hands of the US gaming company.

Supersonic Studios is a studio behind about 100 casual games for smartphones, the most popular of which are Going Balls, Bridge Race and the new and successful game Hole It. In preparation for its sale, the parent company Unity revealed for the first time Supersonic's revenue, estimated at $50 million per quarter. According to estimates, after the deal, Tripledot's revenues will be $2 billion per year.

Supersonic, founded by Gil Shoham and Arik Cherniak, was acquired by ironSource 11 years ago for $150 million. At the time, Supersonic was an advertising network that helped distribute mobile games and was the activity that introduced ironSource to smartphones after years of operating mainly on PCs. In 2020, ironSource founded a separate game development activity and used the Supersonic brand without any connection to the historical advertising network. Among its founders: Igor Bereslavski, who runs the division, and Nadav Ashkenazy, who has since joined ironSource founders Tomer Bar Zeev and Omer Kaplan in founding ZyG..

At Supersonic, they developed casual hybrid games that include a revenue channel from selling points, queues or digital aids within the game, as well as an alternative revenue channel based on advertising. Despite the crisis in the mobile gaming industry due to a surge of users switching to short-form videos like Stories and Reels at the expense of games, games that have developed two alternative revenue channels are considered to be a growth driver - and Tripledot, which has developed an engine capable of estimating the likelihood of users paying in apps or being exposed to advertisements, is interested in such an asset.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026. .