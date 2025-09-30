Trump peace plan boosts Tel Aviv stocks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange are up strongly this morning following yesterday’s unveiling of US President Trump’s plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. Today’s session is the last of the week, before the break for Yom Kippur. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently up 1.06%, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index is up 1.24%. The Real Estate Index is up 3.45%. On the other hand, most defense stocks have weakened: Elbit Systems is down 1.54%. Next Vision, however, which produces cameras for mounting on drones, is up 0.68%.

Yaniv Pagot, head of head of Trading, Indexes and Derivatives at the Tel Aviv stock exchange, said this morning, "After the declarations by Trump and Netanyahu yesterday, trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was stormy this morning. Within quarter of an hour of the opening, turnover reached NIS 600 million. The leading indices opened on rises of about 1.5%. The shekel continues to strengthen against the US dollar, and government bonds also reflect the optimism.

"At the same time, the market is also, rightly, pricing in a large dose of caution, given the fact that it takes two to tango. Everyone is tensely awaiting the response of Hamas. If the response is positive, there is room for the trend of the past few days to continue, since that will utterly change the State of Israel’s economic and security horizon, and will affect fiscal policy and the fiscal numbers, and monetary policy."

On monetary policy, the message of the Bank of Israel in announcing an unchanged interest rate yesterday was clear: The longer the war continues, the further away interest rate cuts become.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2025.

