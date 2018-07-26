Elad wins tender for 2 Dead Sea hotels

Elad Hotels, controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva's Elad Group, has won a tender to build two hotels by the Dead Sea at Ein Bokek. The Ministry of Tourism and Israel Land Administration tender permits Elad to build and operate two hotels with up to 400 rooms. These will be the first new hotels built by the Dead Sea for more than 20 years. Elad Hotel's operations include Israel's Sheraton-Moriah hotel chain

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "Together with the major increase in tourism to Israel, we welcome this process of starting to add hundreds of hotel rooms to the Dead Sea, for the first time in many years. Together with the new promenade that we have already completed, we will also see more commercial and entertainment space and mainly a boost in the number of hotel rooms, which will bring jobs and contribute to the economy of the region."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018