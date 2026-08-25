Tue: Insurance Index posts handsome gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35% to 4,140.90 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 4,031.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 620.94 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 428.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.37 billion in equities and NIS 4.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.267% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.986/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.301% lower, at NIS 3.482/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 0.73%, the Real Estate index rose 0.72% and the Insurance Index rose 3.6%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.77% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.72%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.12% after publishing strong second quarter results and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.14%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.86%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.05% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.44%.Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.77%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Nayax (TASE: NYAX; Nasdaq: NYAX) rose 12.85% after acquiring US smart parking company IPS Group for $350 million cash.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2026.

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