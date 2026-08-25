search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Insurance Index posts handsome gains

25 Aug, 2026 19:07
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Phoenix Financial and Clal Insurance led the market higher today but ICL slipped sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35% to 4,140.90 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 4,031.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 620.94 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 428.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.37 billion in equities and NIS 4.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.267% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.986/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.301% lower, at NIS 3.482/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 0.73%, the Real Estate index rose 0.72% and the Insurance Index rose 3.6%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.77% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.72%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.12% after publishing strong second quarter results and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.14%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.86%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.05% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.44%.Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.77%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Nayax (TASE: NYAX; Nasdaq: NYAX) rose 12.85% after acquiring US smart parking company IPS Group for $350 million cash.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018