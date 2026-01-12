UAE co Edge Group confirms investment in Israel's Thirdeye Systems

Abu Dhabi-based defense group Edge has confirmed the purchase of a 30% stake in Israeli company Thirdeye Systems (TASE: THES). The deal was signed a year ago. Now, the shareholders meeting of the Israeli company is due to convene on January 15 to approve the final terms of the deal.

Thirdeye Systems, headed and co-founded by Lior Segal, is a developer of electro-optic systems that incorporate AI capabilities for drones. Edge is investing $10 million for 30% of the company, which will make it the largest single shareholder. Thirdeye Systems has a market cap of NIS 138 million, after a 42.5% rise in its share price in the past year.

The companies’ announcement states that the terms of the joint venture that they spoke about have not yet been finalized. According to the initial plan announced a year ago, $12 million will be invested in the joint venture, in which Edge will hold 51%, Thirdeye Systems will hold 43%, and a third party will hold 6%.

Thirdeye Systems was founded in in 2010, and was floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in 2021. It develops advanced AI-based solutions for optical systems and autonomous vehicles, mainly in the defense and protection fields. It specializes in AI applications for end users and provides technology for picture processing in real time to facilitate monitoring and control in challenging conditions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2026.

