US Senate passes Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan aid package

The US Senate has for the second time voted in favor of a $95 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The vote was 79 for and 18 against. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives last Saturday, and will now go to President Joe Biden for signature, who welcomed the passage of the bill. He is expected to sign it today.

The aid package includes $26.4 billion for Israel, most of which is for military purposes while $9.1 billion is for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. $60.8 billion is for Ukraine, mostly for munitions; and $8.1 billion is for Taiwan.

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog has talked to US Vice President Kamala Harris. According to a statement on Harris’s behalf, she reiterated the administration’s commitment o Israel’s security and its concerns about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Harris and Herzog also discussed cases of harassment and calls for violence against Jews in the US. "The Vice President condemned this reprehensible Antisemitism as well as the rise in Antisemitism around the world, and she underscored her and President Biden’s commitment to speak out against it," the statement said.

