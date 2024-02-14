Uri Chaitchik sells Tel Aviv penthouse for NIS 47m

Uri Chaitchik is about to close a deal for the sale of his penthouse apartment in Remez Tower in Tel Aviv for NIS 47 million, "Globes" has learned. The apartment is 300 square meters in area, with an 80 square meter balcony. The 30-floor tower is on a five-dunam lot at 6 Remez Street on what until 2007 was a parking lot for the management of Clalit Health Services.

Chaitchik formed a buyer group that won the Clalit auction for the property with a bid of $41.4 million (NIS 186 million at the time).

The land price represented a record at the time of NIS 1.5 million per apartment. Each of the members of the buyer group bought two apartments in the tower, one on a high floor and one on a low floor. Chaitchik, the son-in-law of shipping magnate Rami Ungar, has been offering the penthouse apartment for sale for some time. The buyer, Alon Ben-Susan, who recently immigrated from France, has a caveat on the property in the Land Registry in his name, but the deal has not yet been completed. Assuming that it is completed at NIS 47 million, it will represent a price per meter of NIS 140,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 14, 2024.

