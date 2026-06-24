Varonis jumps on report of acquisition interest

The share price of US-Israeli data security company Varonis Systems (Nasdaq: VRNS) rose by more 7% yesterday following a report by Bloomberg that the company was exploring strategic possibilities including a sale of its business. According to the report, the company has received expressions of interest from leading private equity firms, among them Thoma Bravo, Blackstone, and Vista Equity Partners.

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The growing interest in providers of data security comes against a background of increasing cyber threats and the shift of many enterprises to cloud services. The interest has received an extra boost from the rise in attacks based on autonomous AI, which enables hackers to detect vulnerabilities and carry out complicated attacks within minutes.

Strong results and growth forecasts

Varonis has recently reported improvement in its financial performance. In the first quarter of this year it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, which came as a pleasant surprise for the market, which expected a loss of $0.05 per share. First quarter revenue grew 27% to $173.1 million. Looking ahead, the company raised its SaaS ARR forecast for 2026 to $814-854 million. The analysts’ consensus estimate for the current quarter is of earnings per share of $0.01 on $176.79 revenue.

Varonis’s stock is widely covered by analysts. The weighted rating of 25 analysts over the past three months is "Buy" with an average price target of $36.56, which compares with $35.03 at yesterday’s close.

Varonis was founded in 2004 by Yakov Faitelson, who serves as its CEO and president, and Ohad Korkus, who is a director. It currently operates out of a head office in Miami, and employs about 2,800 people around the world, with a research and development center in Israel. The company’s platform is designed to protect sensitive information - files, email, source code, and strategic plans - stored in the cloud or on the enterprise’s servers, from information leakage and external attacks.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 24, 2026.

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