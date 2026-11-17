This morning (Tuesday), Bank Leumi released its financial statements for the third quarter of the year, reporting a net profit of NIS 3 billion, the highest profit ever recorded by an Israeli bank in a single quarter. Leumi CEO Hanan Friedman chose to address a question directly that occupies the minds of many Israelis: Why should the make so much money?

In a video posted on X, Friedman begins by presenting the financial results, and then raises the question himself: "I assume some of you are asking yourselves: Why does Leumi need to make so much money?" According to him, the answer is simpler than it might seem: a large portion of the profits ultimately finds its way back into the pockets of Israelis.

"This quarter, we decided to distribute half of our profit, NIS 1.5 billion shekels, to the bank's shareholders. And who are the bank's shareholders? You are," says Friedman. He explains that Leumi is a bank with no controlling shareholder; its shares are held by the public, through pension funds, advanced training funds, and provident funds. "In other words, when the bank makes a profit and distributes those earnings, the public’s savings benefit as well," he added.

So, how much of the profit actually finds its way back to the public?

Friedman’s argument is based on a familiar claim in the capital market. A portion of Israelis' pension savings is invested in bank stocks; therefore, even savers who have never directly purchased Leumi shares may benefit from the distribution of its profits.

The distribution announced by the bank does not, however, consist entirely of cash. Out of NIS 1.5 billion, NIS 1.2 billion will be distributed to shareholders, while another NIS 300 million will be allocated to a share buyback program. Such a move reduces the number of shares held by the public and may benefit the remaining shareholders, but it does not transfer cash directly to them.

Furthermore, pension savings do not grant every Israeli an equal share of the profits of Bank Leumi. The extent of the benefit depends on the amount of one’s savings, the chosen investment track, and the level of exposure to the bank’s stock. Furthermore, the fact that the bank is held by the public does not mean that all its customers are also its shareholders.

This is not the first time Friedman has presented this argument. Last month, after reaching out to users on X (formerly Twitter) to solicit suggestions for improving service, he responded to one user who urged the bank to earn lower profits: "I’m not the one profiting-you are. The money Bank Leumi earns flows back to the public."

Beyond dividends: Financing the economy

In the current video, Friedman offers an additional point. He explains that the profits and capital accumulated by the bank enable it to continue extending credit to businesses and financing national projects in transport, energy, and infrastructure.

Data released by the bank support the claim about credit expansion: Leumi’s credit portfolio has grown by 12.7% since the beginning of the year, reaching NIS 586 billion. During this period, business credit increased by 20.5%, driven primarily by the financing of national infrastructure projects.

However, a more complex picture lies beneath these record-breaking profits. Pre-tax profit actually declined by about 3%, to NIS 4.2 billion. The increase in net profit stemmed primarily from a lower tax expense and a rise in profits from associated companies. The bank’s net interest income fell by 4.5% to NIS 4.3 billion. These figures illustrate that even when the bank posts record profits, not all of its business segments are growing at the same pace.

Friedman concludes the video by saying, "Ultimately, Leumi is the public's bank; when the bank succeeds, we want the public to benefit from that success and the country to benefit from that success."

There remains a gap, however, between the indirect benefit the public derives from bank profits via pension savings and the ongoing costs households incur in bank fees and interest payments. The question Friedman raised is not merely who benefits from bank profits, but also how those benefits are distributed among shareholders, customers, and the general public.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.