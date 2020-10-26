Yandex to launch food delivery services in Israel

Russian tech giant Yandex is hiring in Israel ahead of setting up food delivery operations in the country, a source close to the matter has told "Globes." Yandex first entered Israel two years ago with its taxi hailing app Yango and has since expanded operations to music services competing with Spotify.

Yandex is a tech giant whose search engine is the Russian language equivalent of Google. Headquartered in Moscow, the company is traded on Nasdaq with a market cap of $20 billion.

The company is now looking to carve out a slice of the lucrative Israeli food delivery market, which has grown enormously during the Covid-19 crisis. Yandex will commence operations in the Tel Aviv area first in the coming days.

Yandex operates two services for food deliveries. Yandex.Lavka for deliveries of supermarket orders and Yandex.Eats for deliveries of restaurant orders. Yandex is expected to start with the Yandex.Lavka service rather than Yandex.Eats, where it will face stiff competition from Finnish company Wolt and local rival Ten Bis, which operate restaurant deliveries.

As part of the Yandex.Lavka service in Russia the company also sells its own food products including fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products and ready-made meals.

