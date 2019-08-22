Yemina's housing solution: 500,000 Israelis in West Bank

The united right wing party Yemina yesterday launched its policy to meet the future housing needs of Israel at a press conference in the settlement of Elkana in the northwestern Samarian hills (northern West Bank). In attendance were the party's four leaders: chair Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Education Rafi Peretz and former Minister of Education Naftali Bennett.

The party's plan is based on estimates that Israel's population will double from 9 million to 18 million by 2040.

Shaked said, "The various magical formulas that we have seen in recent years simply aren't working. Greater Tel Aviv is as crowded as Gaza and expensive as New York."

With this in mind and in line with the party's ideology, Yemina's new housing policy focuses on Western Samaria. The policy notes that it would be possible to house 500,000 Israelis in Western Samaria where they could buy discount-priced apartments just 30 minutes from Greater Tel Aviv.

The Israel Land Administration's current policy is based on similar growth projections but different geographical emphases on where new homes will be built.

