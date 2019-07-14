Yes begins marketing triple package

Israeli satellite TV company Yes is introducing a triple package (TV, Internet with speeds up to 100 megabyte and a landline) together with sister companies Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) and Bezeq International. The package will be marketed jointly by Yes and Bezeq International under the Yes brand in response to TV rivals Hot, Partner and Cellcom, which all market triple packages.

The Yes Triple Premium offer will include VOD, children, lifestyle, Middle East and other content for free and an advanced HD set-box for NIS 139 for the first three months for new subscribers and NIS 299 per month from the fourth month (a discount of NIS 480 per subscriber). Existing subscribers can receive the service for NIS 229 per month.

Yes is also offering a cheaper triple package with its STINGTV service - movie, TV serials, children, science, nature and the Sports5 channel for NIS 99 per month for three months and NIS 199 per month from the fourth month.

The marketing campaign will begin this evening starring singers Chava Alberstein and Stephane Legar.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2019

