After chaotic August, Ben Gurion Airport expects busy holidays

During August, 2.65 million passengers passed through Ben Gurion Airport. According to the Israel Airports Authority (IAA), some 2.5 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport in September during the religious holidays season. In addition 81,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ramon Airport near Eilat, and 60,000 passengers through Haifa Airport, and another 500,000 travelers at Israel’s land border crossings with Egypt and Jordan

Due to the strike and chaos at Ben Gurion Airport in mid-August, the IAA notes that they have increased the number of employees at Ben Gurion Airport and at the border crossings. The IAA is also marking four peak dates - September 10, 17, 22 and 25 - during which an estimated 100,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ben Gurion Airport per day on about 600 daily flights.

The leading destinations during the holidays are expected to be Greece, Cyprus, Italy, the US, and the UAE.

In anticipation of the congestion, the IAA recommends clarifying in advance which terminal the flight departs from, checking in at home, and printing baggage tags at self-service stations. Passengers with only hand baggage who have checked in independently are invited to use the fast lane in sector W in terminals 1 and 3.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2026.

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