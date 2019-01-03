Agreement signed on overseas security for Israeli airlines

Two days after the deadline set by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Israeli airlines, an agreement was signed by the Prime Minister's Office (responsible for the National Security Council) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which employs the security workers for Israeli airlines (for whom the security section of El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is responsible). More than 1,200 employees scattered among airports throughout the world are involved. Many months ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs director general sent a letter warning the parties involved that he was making El Al responsible for finding a solution for the airlines' security. Similar warning letters were also sent in previous years, when solutions that included involvement by the Ministry of Finance, jobs, and budgets solved the disputes.

The dispute lasted much longer this time. Dozens of security employees who completed courses found themselves in an embarrassing situation; they planned to work overseas, but found themselves without work and in an uncertain situation. Existing employees also complained to "Globes" in recent days about the uncertainty. The uncertainty also affected planning of timetables for the Israeli airlines.

The Prime Minister's Office said that following negotiations between the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance, the dispute had been solved. It was decided that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue handling airline security employees in its Overseas Employees Association, as it has done up until now, and more airline security employees would be hired.

