AI cancer diagnostics co Ibex Medical Analytics raises $55m

Israeli AI-powered cancer diagnostics company Ibex Medical Analytics today announced the completion of a $55 million Series C financing round led by 83North, with participation from Sienna Venture Capital and existing investors Octopus Ventures, aMoon, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures and Dell Technologies Capital. The latest financing brings the total amount raised by the company to $100 million

Ibex is transforming cancer diagnostics with AI-powered solutions that help pathologists improve the quality of diagnosis and support laboratories with enhanced efficiency and better turnaround times. Cancer incidence is rising around the world while its diagnosis becomes more complex and nuanced, causing heavy workloads for pathologists and laboratories. The increasing demand is compounded by a global shortage of pathologists who still rely heavily on manual work and solely on visual analysis of biopsies. Ibex's Galen platform helps overcome these challenges with AI-powered workflows and decision support tools that pathologists can use in their everyday practice.

Ibex was founded in 2016 by CEO Joseph Mossel and CTO Chaim Linhart.

Mossel; said, "Ibex is leading the market in live customer deployments as we remain steadfast in our mission of providing every patient with a timely, accurate and personalized cancer diagnosis. This latest financing round will enable us to take major steps toward reaching our goal. We will be using the funds to expand our footprint in the United States to meet the increasing demand for AI-powered diagnostic solutions, and to accelerate the growth of our product portfolio to create more tools for pathologists and labs as they digitally transform their practices. This financing round highlights our strong commercial momentum and our tenacity in pursuing the opportunities that lie ahead."

Ibex's Galen AI platform is widely deployed in laboratories and pathology departments around the world. Ibex achieved several significant milestones recently, including live deployment of Galen at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), the completion of national roll out throughout Wales, and collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo for the development of an AI-powered biomarker scoring product for breast cancer. Galen provides health systems and diagnostic laboratories with an integrated solution for cancer diagnosis and biomarker scoring, capable of detecting more the 100 different cancer and non-cancer pathologies while offering enhanced interoperability with scanning systems, image management solutions and lab information systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.