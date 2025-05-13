AI cell therapy development co Somite raises $47m

Cell therapy development company Somite AI has announced the completion of a $47 million Series A financing round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from SciFi VC, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Fusion Fund, Ajinomoto Group Ventures, Pitango HealthTech, TechAviv, Harpoon Ventures, along with angel investors such as Dr. R. Martin Chavez (former Chairman of Recursion), and Fidji Simo (CEO of Applications at OpenAI). The company is leveraging foundation models and proprietary AI to accelerate human cell therapy development,

Somite AI is building DeltaStem, a platform and foundation model designed to revolutionize the production of human cells. This funding positions Somite AI to accelerate key therapeutic programs, including beta cells for Type 1 Diabetes, articular cartilage for orthopedic applications, satellite cells for muscular diseases, and hematopoietic cells for blood disorders, and further develop the capabilities of its DeltaStem platform.

Somite AI was cofounded by Dr. Micha Breakstone, an Israeli AI entrepreneur who previously sold Chorus.ai for $575 million, and Dr. Jonathan Rosenfeld, Head of the Fundamental AI Group at MIT, alongside prominent scientific cofounders.

Dr. Breakstone said, "We’re building the foundation model for the human cell. By generating the world’s largest cell signaling dataset at 1000x the efficiency of current methods, we’re training DeltaStem to deliver protocols with unmatched purity, scalability, and reliability. We are rapidly driving towards an AlphaFold moment for developmental biology, enabling the scalable production of any cell, for anyone."

Somite AI’s proprietary capsule technology generates cell state transition data at an unprecedented scale, achieving efficiency 1000x greater than existing methodologies. This data feeds into the DeltaStem foundation model, significantly accelerating and optimizing the development of novel cell differentiation protocols.

