AI ecommerce co ZyG raises $60m at $500m valuation

Israeli AI ecommerce company ZyG, the new startup of ironSource founders Tomer Bar-Zeev and Omer Kaplan, has announced the completion of a $60 million financing round at a company valuation of $500 million. The round was led by Accel, with participation from Felix Capital and additional new and existing investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners as well as Eyal Ofer’s O.G. Venture Partners, and QP Ventures.

The company only emerged from stealth two months ago when it announced the completion of a $58 million financing round from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Viola Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Disruptive AI, Emerge, Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries (Claltech), Stardom Ventures, and Jibe Ventures. To date the company has now raised $118 million.

Identifying commercial potential

The founding team, which also includes Assaf Ben Ami, Nadav Ashkenazy, Claltech’s Daniel Shinar, IDF 81 intelligence unit veteran Dr. Eyal Amit, Omri Steinmetz, and Guy Tsur, have worked over the past year on launching an online platform for selling brands, with an emphasis on consumer products like cosmetics and grooming, pet food, and health products. ZyGs platform identifies companies that market consumer products online that have commercial potential and, according to it, provides them with "AI agent capabilities that allow them to stand out, grow, and succeed in a competitive environment."

This is not a single platform or website on which all of the products identified by ZyG are sold. ZyG itself establishes contact with the brands and serves as their trading platform on a dedicated website branded for that company, managed using ZyG’s technology. "Globes" previously revealed that the company operates a an ecommerce platform for the pet food brand Mills and the cosmetics brand OKOA.

ZyG CEO Omer Kaplan said, "Shopify and Amazon opened the door for anyone who wants to start selling online. But shifting from selling to scaling remains overwhelmingly complex. It forces founders to manage fragmented tools, siloed data, and the many teams or agencies needed to execute every aspect of scale. ZyG OS flips that model with an end-to-end solution that solves the entire problem, not pieces of it. With a complex agentic infrastructure, ZyG OS executes the endless elements needed to scale, freeing founders to focus on building great products."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2026.

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