AI facial recognition co AnyVision raises $235m

Israeli AI-driven facial recognition company AnyVision has announced the completion of a $235 million financing round from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Eldridge with participation from existing investors. SoftBank Investment Advisers director Amit Lubovsky, is joining AnyVision’s board.

The new funds will be used for product innovation in edge computing and Access Point AI used to optimize touchless access control, video surveillance, and watchlist alerting. This same platform will provide operational insights including occupancy analytics, number of people counting, the amount of time they spend in a particular place and potentially dangerous behavior.

AnyVision’s Access Point AI platform leverages state-of-the-art technologies to help protect an organization’s physical access points by identifying authorized personnel and persons of interest in real-time and layering in additional operational insights to streamline the customer experience.

AnyVision CEO Avi Golan said, "AnyVision’s innovations in Recognition AI helped transform passive cameras into proactive security systems and empowered organizations take a more holistic view to advanced security threats. The Access Point AI platform is designed to protect people, places, and privacy while simultaneously reducing costs, power, bandwidth, and operational complexity."

AnyVision has formed strategic relationships with several key partners in this space including Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Boon Edam, Ambarella, and Nvidia as well as a number of key regional system integrators.

Tel Aviv-based AnyVision was founded in 2015 by Eylon Etshtein, Prof. Neil Robertson and Shlomo Ben-Artzi.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021