AI researchers command lavish salaries

Competition for AI researchers in Israel is driving monthly gross salaries as high as NIS 90,000. Industry sources report that companies are offering in-demand professionals monthly salaries ranging from NIS 50,000 to NIS 90,000, plus stock options and, and sometimes, additional benefits. At the heart of this trend is a select group of researchers and engineers, possessing advanced skills in mathematics, programming, and machine learning, capable of developing the models that underpin AI systems.

For these professionals, salary is only one factor in the decision-making process. Rapid advancements in the field, exemplified by products like ChatGPT and Claude, have sparked interest in participating in the underlying research. Consequently, the choice of employer often hinges on the nature of the problems to be solved, the opportunity to learn from other researchers, and the computing resources available.

Developing the model

AI researchers develop and test methods that enable models to learn from vast amounts of data and perform tasks ranging from language comprehension to problem-solving and code generation. The work involves forming research ideas, writing software, training models, and evaluating results - assessing where the model has improved, identifying where it still makes errors, and determining how to expand its capabilities.

Working alongside them are engineers who build the software and infrastructure required for experiments and model deployment and at times, the roles overlap. Many candidates for these positions hold a master’s degree or a Ph. D, or are currently engaged in doctoral studies. However, the talent pool also includes outstanding bachelor’s degree graduates and young individuals who demonstrated exceptional aptitude during their academic studies or military service. In such cases, companies hire based on learning ability and potential, even if the candidates lack extensive work experience.

SSI’s initial team in Israel offered a glimpse into this profile. As reported by "Globes" in March 2025, the company founded by Open AI cofounder Ilya Sutskever hired researchers and engineers from Google, as well as academics and mathematicians. Among the new recruits were Dr. Yair Carmon from Tel Aviv University and Nitzan Tur, a three-time first-place winner in the global student mathematics competition. According to reports, the hiring was conducted through personal contacts, rather than by recruitment agencies.

More than salaries

One important distinction for candidates is between companies that develop proprietary models and those that improve existing models or build products utilizing them. For instance, developing a new model-training method differs from working on an application that connects an existing model to a company’s data to answer customer inquiries. Both tasks require technical expertise, yet the nature of the work and the necessary skill sets differ.

Alongside SSI, Amnon Shashua’s new AI venture, doubleAI, also operates in Israel. The company defines itself as a "frontier lab" - a research facility dedicated to developing proprietary models and advancing AI capabilities. *Globes* has learned that the company currently employs some 30 R&D professionals at its offices in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district and is looking to hire additional staff. These companies compete for talent with tech giants and other startups.

Data from recruitment agency GotFriends, published by "Globes" over the past year, offers a point of comparison: the average monthly salary for generative AI developers in the first half of 2025 stood at about NIS 46,800. Management roles focused on establishing AI teams and implementing the technology commanded salaries ranging from NIS 60,000 to NIS 80,000, often with signing bonuses. The data pertain to various job categories and does not serve as a direct measure of the compensation earned by the most sought-after AI researchers. At major tech companies, stock and bonuses can constitute a major portion of total remuneration.

User reports on the website Levels.fyi on data scientist roles in Israel show - at the levels indicated - annual compensation packages of about NIS 974,000 at Meta and NIS 945,000 at Nvidia. These figures represent total compensation rather than base salary, and they are not specific to top-tier AI researchers.

At startups, stock options offer employees the chance to benefit from any future increase in the company's valuation. For early joiners, the potential to profit from successful development can be a key consideration; however, such gains depend on the company's success, the specific terms of the options, and the ability to sell the shares.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.