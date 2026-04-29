Aidoc raises $150m to prevent diagnostic errors

Israeli clinical AI company Aidoc has announced the completion of a $150 million Series E financing led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from General Catalyst, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm). These funds bring the total amount raised by the company to over $500 million. This latest round comes less than a year after a growth round led by General Catalyst and Square Peg, reflecting the pace of Aidoc’s growth and the accelerating demand for enterprise-scale clinical AI.

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Diagnostic errors and delays contribute to at least 400,000 deaths each year in the US, driven by rising imaging volumes, workforce shortages and growing clinical complexity. While AI has long promised to reduce that burden, most tools have tackled one use case at a time, limiting their impact at scale.

Aidoc has developed its own clinical foundation model, CARE, to help prevent medical errors, and has deployed it through its enterprise platform, aiOS. Earlier this year, CARE received FDA clearance for a comprehensive double-digit foundation model-based triage system in clinical imaging. Today, the company analyzes more than 60 million patient cases annually in nearly 2,000 hospitals.

Aidoc cofounder and CEO Elad Walach said, "By 2030, every complex diagnostic decision should be supported by AI that enables earlier detection and reduces preventable error. We feel a deep responsibility to deploy CARE safely and at scale across health systems. This funding accelerates comprehensive disease coverage and advances end-to-end AI across CT and X-ray, spanning the full workflow including pixel to draft report within two years."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2026.

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