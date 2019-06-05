Air Europa to launch Tel Aviv - Malaga flights

Spanish carrier Air Europa is to launch Tel Aviv - Malaga flights starting April 2, 2020. The flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays with return fares starting from $299 without baggage in the hold and $359 with one suitcase in the hold. The route between Israel and the Spanish southern coastal city will be served by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Air Europa began operating from Israel four years ago with Tel Aviv - Madrid flights and since then it has increased the number of weekly flights from one to three. Air Europe also offers a wide range of connection flights from Madrid and Malaga to destinations in Latin America.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2019

