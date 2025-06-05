Air Haifa to launch Rhodes flights

Israeli airline Air Haifa will launch a new route between Haifa and Rhodes in Greece on July 3, 2025 with two weekly flights on Sundays and Thursdays. The airline's website says that fares will begin from $298 return including hand luggage to go under seats. Taking baggage on flights or in the hold will cost more.

This will be Air Haifa's fourth overseas route after Larnaca in Cyprus and Greek capital Athens. The airline is also due to commence flights to Paphos in Cyprus on July 1, with six weekly flights, having postponed the launch of this route from April 3. Flights to Paphos will also start from $298 return not including baggage. The airline also operates flights between Haifa and Eilat.

Air Haifa began operations last September but was initially forced to use Ben Gurion airport because of flight restrictions in the north during the war. This was during a period when overseas airlines had almost all halted flying to Israel. Air Haifa operates using ATR 72-600 aircraft. In the summer the airline will expand its fleet from three to four aircraft.

Air Haifa has breathed new life into Haifa airport.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2025.

