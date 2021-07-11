All-time record mortgages taken in Israel in June

Israel's mortgage taking market continues to smash new records. NIS 11.6 billion of new mortgages were taken in Israel in June 2021, according to the initial data from the Bank of Israel, 22% up from the previous all-time record amount of monthly mortgages taken of NIS 9.5 billion, in the previous month, in May 2021.

In the first six months of 2021, NIS 51.6 billion in mortgages were taken in Israel compared with the record NIS 78.1 billion taken in all of 2020 and the NIS 67.7 billion taken in 2019.

At the current level of mortgage taking, last year's record mortgage taking should be exceeded by the end of September.

