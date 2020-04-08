Amazon Israel introduces across-the-board discount

Amazon's international site may be drastically reducing shipping to Israel but the Israel site, launched last September, has introduced its first major discount offer.

The online retail giant is offering a 10% discount on every purchase from its local Israel site with a ceiling of a $20 discount per purchase. The offer is valid for every item on the Amazon Israel site and is not limited to the number of purchases. In other words, it is worth splitting orders so as not to go above the $20 ceiling.

Benny Buchnik, manager of the Facebook "That's what I want" group stresses that this is Amazon Israel's first such sale and that it is a comprehensive offer covering all the brands and suppliers on the platform - an offer by Amazon and not this or that supplier.

Amazon Israel site's offerings range from cleaning products to furniture. Buyers must enter the local shipping section of Amazon and enter the ALD10 code. Buchnik warns that because of the holiday, shipping times could be longer than usual.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 8, 2020

