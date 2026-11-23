Amazon and Decart officially announced today the signing of an acquisition agreement in a deal valued at an estimated $7.5 billion. The signing follows two months of negotiations, rumors, and leaks. The deal is set to be completed in January, pending a series of regulatory approvals. At that point, the founders, Dean Leitersdorf, his brother Orian, and Moshe Shalev will begin a five-year tenure at Amazon, at the end of which they are guaranteed to receive billions of dollars.

The trio had previously turned down another offer from Anthropic, which appears to have walked back the generous acquisition proposal it made last summer. Decart tightened the terms it was demanding for the deal, ultimately causing the negotiations to collapse. Anthropic had proposed acquiring Decart entirely in exchange for shares, based on the company’s valuation from its pre-IPO private funding round. Which deal would have been more advantageous for Decart’s founders, and what did they forgo by choosing the path offered by Amazon?

Anthropic wanted to shut down the Israel development center

On paper, the deal with Anthropic appeared more lucrative during the negotiations that took place in August. Anthropic agreed to acquire Decart in an all-stock deal valued at $6 billion, based on the company’s valuation during its last private funding round in May, in which Anthropic raised $65 billion at a valuation of $965 billion. At the time, Decart founders anticipated that Anthropic would hold an IPO in September and rapidly double its valuation to $2 trillion. Thus Decart’s founders envisioned that, following such an IPO, the valuation of Decart would climb to $12 billion within a matter of weeks.

Even had negotiations with Anthropic proceeded in earnest, the postponement of the IPO to November, combined with weakness in the AI stock market, resulted in Anthropic’s IPO at a valuation only about $200 billion higher than its private-market valuation from May: $1.1 trillion. In other words, had the deal gone through, Descartes’ founders would now hold Anthropic shares worth $7.26 billion, a figure comparable to the Amazon deal.

That said, the founders and employees will only receive the bulk of the exit proceeds from the Amazon deal several years down the line, as they are required to remain with the company for at least five years. In the case of Anthropic, they could have held liquid shares, subject to a specific lock-up period. However, there is no certainty regarding Anthropic’s future share price, which could just as easily fall as it could rise.

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Ultimately, the Anthropic deal fell through due to internal pressure from employees to toughen the deal’s terms following its announcement, as well as concerns stemming from the fact that most of Decart’s staff perform active reserve duty in the IDF. Anthropic conditioned the deal on the closure of the Israel development center and the relocation of employees to San Francisco, stipulating that those who refused would be terminated. Decart rejected this proposal and proceeded with Amazon instead.

For the investors, the Amazon deal is preferable. They will receive full compensation in cash on the deal’s final closing in January. Employees and founders, meanwhile, will receive their payouts at various intervals, independent of the achievement of specific targets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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