Amazon reintroduces free shipping to Israel

Amazon is attempting to strengthen sales in Israel by restoring its free shipping offer for purchases over $65.

Amazon has from time to time, without any notice, launched free shipping offers in Israel, each time for a different threshold. In July 2018, Amazon introduced free shipping for purchases over $75 (the threshold for buying from abroad without the need to pay 17% VAT). In November 2019, the free shipping offer was for purchases over $80. Amazon's most recent free shipping offer, introduced in 2020 for purchases over $49, was halted after four months due to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Amazon has in the past considered introducing full-scale operations in Israel in addition to its Hebrew website, but the idea is currently not moving forward.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2021

