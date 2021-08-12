Amazon reintroduces free shipping to Israel

Amazon is attempting to strengthen sales in Israel by restoring its free shipping offer for purchases over $65. Amazon has from time to time, without any notice, launched free shipping offers in Israel, each time for a different threshold. In July 2018, Amazon introduced free shipping for purchases over $75 (the threshold for buying from abroad without the need to pay 17% VAT). In November 2019, the free shipping offer was for purchases over $80. Amazon's most recent free shipping offer, introduced in 2020 for purchases over $49, was halted after four months due to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. RELATED ARTICLES Amazon plans Israel deliveries from UAE warehouses Amazon cuts charges for shipping to Israel Amazon to resume Israel deliveries with high shipping prices Amazon has in the past considered introducing full-scale operations in Israel in addition to its Hebrew website, but the idea is currently not moving forward. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2021 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021