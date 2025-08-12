Amdocs to lay off hundreds to adjust to AI

Almost every year Israeli telecom technology company Amdocs (Nasdaq: DOX) implements a round of layoffs and this year is no different. Market sources believe the company is set to lay off hundreds of employees including many in Israel.

The company, led by CEO Shuky Sheffer, is linking the current move to a transformation process to prepare for the world of AI. Amdocs reported today that it is establishing a dedicated GenAI & Data division, which will deeply embed AI into Amdocs' DNA, positioning it as a global leader in the field.

Amdocs, which provides solutions for telecom and media companies, notes that the new division will bring together all of its capabilities in the areas of product, engineering, strategy and go-to-market, and will work with the entire organization to implement advanced AI solutions in all activities in the company, to improve performance, accelerate innovation and create added value for customers. The division will be headed by Ilan Sade, who said that the goal is to integrate GenAI capabilities into every product, service and process in the company.

Preparation for AI will also include a reduction in the number of employees. As of the end of September 2024, Amdocs had 30,695 employees, including 16,500 in the Asia-Pacific region.

Amdocs said, "Amdocs frequently adapts its activities to the opportunities and challenges in its business environment. As part of a strategic process that we have been working on for the past two years, we recently announced the establishment of a dedicated GenAI & Data division, to lead the field for our customers and integrate innovative technology into the core of the company. This transformation process, aimed at strengthening our leadership in the global IT and telecom market, requires adjustments to our organizational structure and human resources. Therefore, the company is currently examining steps aimed at ensuring its competitive strength and business efficiency, in order to optimally support growth in the new core areas."

Amdocs share price fell 3.31% yesterday to $86.45, giving a market cap of $9.615 billion. The share price has lost over 6% since the start of 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.