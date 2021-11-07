American Airlines postpones launch of Tel Aviv - Dallas flights

American Airlines has postponed the launch of its Tel Aviv - Dallas flights. The new route was due to be launched in September 2020 but postponed until October 2021 because of the Covid crisis and then to January 2022.

Now American Airlines has told 'Simple Flying, "This weekend we pushed back the launch of our Dallas-Fort Worth-Tel Aviv (DFW-TLV) and Seattle-Bengaluru, India (SEA-BLR), flights due to entry restrictions into Israel and the slower-than-expected return of business travel. American is fully-committed to Israel and India - we currently serve TLV from our Miami (MIA) and New York (JFK) hubs, and we’ll begin service from JFK to New Delhi (DEL) on Nov. 12."

RELATED ARTICLES American Airlines back in Israel for the long haul

Tel Aviv - Dallas flights will now begin on March 5, 2022.

American Airlines, the world's largest airline, stopped serving Israel in 2016 when it suspended its Tel Aviv - Philadelphia flights but resumed activities here in May 2021 when it launched Tel Aviv - New York flights. The carrier currently operates daily flights between Tel Aviv and New York as well as three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Miami.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.